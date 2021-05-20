Whistleblower receives over $28 million from SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed it has awarded a whistleblower with a total of over $28 million.

The US watchdog said that the award was connected to enforcement action and a related action by another federal agency.

The whistleblower provided information that caused the SEC and the other agency to open investigations which consequently lead to significant enforcement actions. Under the whistleblower program, the announcement said, “individuals who provide information to other agencies like this whistleblower may be eligible for an award in the related action if they are also eligible for an award in the underlying SEC action”.

Emily Pasquinelli, Acting Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower said: