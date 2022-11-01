Whistleblower receives more than $10 million from SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed it has awarded a whistleblower with over $10 million.
The whistleblower provided the regulator with information and assistance which significantly contributed to a successful SEC enforcement action.
Additionally, SEC noted that the individual provided important documents and met with Enforcement staff on two occasions.
Creola Kelly, Acting Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower said:
The whistleblower awarded today provided information that resulted in the return of a significant amount of money to harmed investors. This illustrates how the Whistleblower Program works to benefit, via financial remediation, investors who are victimized by those who violate our securities laws.