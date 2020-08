The US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) warned members of a new imposter website www.finnra.org. The website has an extra “n” in the spelling of “finra”.

There is a portion of the website containing a link to a fake registration site and a fake registration form.

The US regulator suspects that bad actors could leverage the domain to send fake emails and use in them imbedded phishing links or attachments containing malware.