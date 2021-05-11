SEC awards two whistleblowers with $22 million

This case demonstrates once again the value of the whistleblower program in helping to protect investors, and the Commission’s continued commitment to rewarding individuals who provide high-quality tips. The reporting of credible information by these whistleblowers and their subsequent cooperation with the staff’s investigation allowed the Commission to better understand complex transactions related to the matters under investigation.

The first whistleblower, who was the initial source of the investigation, received $18 million from SEC. The second whistleblower received $4 million for submitting information later in the process when the investigation was already underway.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced awarding two whistleblowers with $22 million. The whistleblowers provided SEC with information and assistance significant to successful SEC enforcement actions brought against a financial services firm.

So far, the agency has awarded over $838 million to a total of 156 individuals since the first award was issued in 2012. Payment of the awards is taken out of an investor protection fund set up by Congress. It is financed through monetary sanctions of security law violations paid to SEC.

To be eligible for the award, a whistleblower needs to voluntarily provide the commission with reliable information that leads to successful enforcement action. The awards range between 10 and 30 % of the money collected by SEC when the sanction is for more than $1 million.

According to the Dodd-Frank Act, SEC must protect the identity of the whistleblower and not disclose any information that could reveal it.

