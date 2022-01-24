Four whistleblowers receive over $40 million from SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed it has issued four whistleblower awards totaling more than $40 million.

The regulator noted that the whistleblowers who received the monetary awards provided information and assistance in three separate actions.

SEC awarded two joint whistleblowers with $37 million for the first case. The whistleblowers delivered key evidence to the regulator which advanced the success of the proceedings. They also provided ongoing assistance which helped the SEC staff uncover additional information in the investigation.

Another whistleblower received $1.8 million for providing important information, prompting the SEC to open an investigation. The individual continued to help the regulator with interviews and additional documents.