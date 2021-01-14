Finansa, Fortrade Limited and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Finansa, Fortrade Limited, RFX Capital, Vera Loans, Nectar Loans, Lead Investment Leads Ltd Trading, Claim Circle, Commerce Wealth, Capital First Finance, Today Loans UK Ltd, Banor Capital, Best Bond Rates, Compare Best ISAs, QTrade, Alliance Bernstein, Charter Savings Bank, Dolce 500, Bondcomparethemarketuk.com, Rosewoods Wealth Management, Advance Wageday Loans, best2021investments.com<, Help 4 All Homes, Alternative Assets Group and Cash Window.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Finansa
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadine
Telephone: +442-080-976-000; +442-080-970-364; +442-080-970-365; 02036953556; 02036953558; 01513080053; 01513080054; 03309084059; 03703339091; 07537150345; 03454019139; 07537151388
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://finansa.io/
Fortrade Limited
Firm Reference Number: 609970
Address: Michelin House, 81 Fulham Road, London, SW3 6RD, UNITED KINGDOM
Telephone: 44 2077102700
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fortrade.com
RFX Capital (clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Address: 125 Old Broad Street, London
Telephone: +44 203 6953487
Email: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]
Website: www.rfx.today
Vera Loans
Address: St Albans House, 57/59 Haymarket, London, SW1Y 4QX.
Telephone: +442081445559
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.veraloans.com
Nectar Loans / Nectare Loans
Telephone: 0203-289-5220
Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]
Website: www.nectarloans.online ; www.cashwindow.co.uk
Lead Investment Leads Ltd Trading as Investment Comparison Group
Address: 12 Constance Street, London E16 2DQ
Telephone: 02031542258
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bondcsgroup.com
Claim Circle
Telephone: 0203 8077178; 02038079197; 02037690816
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Commerce Wealth / CommerceWealth Ltd
Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 117 Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +18007214152
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://commercewealth.com
Capital First Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: https://www.capitalfirstfinance.org/
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +447428302947
Today Loans UK Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Tel: 02030971899, 03300010851, 01618186949
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Banor Capital / banorcapital-fr.com (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +33971078335, 02036702326, 02036702354
Email: [email protected],
Website: www.banorcapital-fr.com, www.banorcapitalfr.com, https://banor.security-fr.com
Best Bond Rates
Website: https://www.bestbondrates.uk/
Address: 32-6 Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AY
Compare Best ISAs
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 435 7865
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.compare-best-isas.com
QTrade (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: http://www.qtrade.org.uk
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Alliance Bernstein (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: www.alliancebernstein-am.com
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Telephone: 02080640606
Charter Savings Bank (clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02080898274
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.chartrsavingsbank.site, www.chartersavingbnk.co.uk, www.chatersavings.site, www.chrtersavingsbank.eu, www.chrtersavingsbank.site, www.chatersavings.co.uk, www.chatersavingbank.site, www.Chatersavingsbank.site, www.chartersavingsbank.com
Dolce 500
Address: Trinot LTD, Suite 1, Second Floor, Sound & Vision House, Francis Rachel Str., Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles
Telephone: +442080684339; +442080684340
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dolce500.com
Bondcomparethemarketuk.com
Address: International House 12 Constance St, London E16 2DQ
Tel: (020) 7183 0989
Website: www.bondcomparethemarketuk.com
Rosewoods Wealth Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Advance Wageday Loans / Wageday Loans Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 27 Old Gloucester Street, London, England, WC1N 3AX
Telephone: 02032895220
best2021investments.com<
Email: [email protected]
Website: best2021investments.com
Help 4 All Homes
Telephone: 08009750122, 07495915224
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.help4allhomes.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/help4allhomes
Alternative Assets Group
Address: International House, 12 Constance Street, London, E16 2DQ
Telephone: +44 (0)20 3190 8762
Email: [email protected]
Website: alternativeassetsuk.com
Cash Window / Cash Window Payday Loans
Address: 86 Old Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE
Telephone: 0203 289 5220
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.cashwindow.co.uk
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
