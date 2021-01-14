Menu

Finansa, Fortrade Limited and others added to FCA’s warning list

Regulation January 14, 2021


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Finansa, Fortrade Limited, RFX Capital, Vera Loans, Nectar Loans, Lead Investment Leads Ltd Trading, Claim Circle, Commerce Wealth, Capital First Finance, Today Loans UK Ltd, Banor Capital, Best Bond Rates, Compare Best ISAs, QTrade, Alliance Bernstein, Charter Savings Bank, Dolce 500, Bondcomparethemarketuk.com, Rosewoods Wealth Management, Advance Wageday Loans, best2021investments.com<, Help 4 All Homes, Alternative Assets Group and Cash Window.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: 

FCA warning
Finansa

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadine
Telephone: +442-080-976-000; +442-080-970-364; +442-080-970-365; 02036953556; 02036953558; 01513080053; 01513080054; 03309084059; 03703339091; 07537150345; 03454019139; 07537151388
Email: [email protected][email protected][email protected][email protected][email protected]
Website: https://finansa.io/

Fortrade Limited

Firm Reference Number: 609970
Address: Michelin House, 81 Fulham Road, London, SW3 6RD, UNITED KINGDOM
Telephone: 44 2077102700
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fortrade.com

RFX Capital (clone of an FCA authorised firm)

Address: 125 Old Broad Street, London
Telephone: +44 203 6953487
Email: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]
Website: www.rfx.today

Vera Loans

Address: St Albans House, 57/59 Haymarket, London, SW1Y 4QX.
Telephone: +442081445559
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.veraloans.com

Nectar Loans / Nectare Loans

Telephone: 0203-289-5220
Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]
Website: www.nectarloans.online ; www.cashwindow.co.uk

Lead Investment Leads Ltd Trading as Investment Comparison Group

Address: 12 Constance Street, London E16 2DQ
Telephone: 02031542258
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bondcsgroup.com

Claim Circle

Telephone:  0203 8077178; 02038079197; 02037690816
Email: [email protected][email protected][email protected]

Commerce Wealth / CommerceWealth Ltd

Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 117 Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +18007214152
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://commercewealth.com

Capital First Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Website: https://www.capitalfirstfinance.org/
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +447428302947

Today Loans UK Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Tel: 02030971899, 03300010851, 01618186949
Email: [email protected][email protected][email protected] 

Banor Capital / banorcapital-fr.com (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +33971078335, 02036702326, 02036702354
Email: [email protected],
Website: www.banorcapital-fr.com, www.banorcapitalfr.com, https://banor.security-fr.com

Best Bond Rates

Website: https://www.bestbondrates.uk/
Address: 32-6 Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AY

Compare Best ISAs

Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 435 7865
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.compare-best-isas.com

QTrade (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Website: http://www.qtrade.org.uk
Email: [email protected][email protected]

Alliance Bernstein (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Website: www.alliancebernstein-am.com
Email: [email protected][email protected]
Telephone: 02080640606

Charter Savings Bank (clone of an FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 02080898274
E-mail: [email protected][email protected][email protected][email protected][email protected][email protected][email protected][email protected][email protected][email protected]
Website: www.chartrsavingsbank.site, www.chartersavingbnk.co.uk, www.chatersavings.site, www.chrtersavingsbank.eu, www.chrtersavingsbank.site, www.chatersavings.co.uk, www.chatersavingbank.site, www.Chatersavingsbank.site, www.chartersavingsbank.com

Dolce 500

Address: Trinot LTD, Suite 1, Second Floor, Sound & Vision House, Francis Rachel Str., Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles
Telephone: +442080684339; +442080684340
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dolce500.com

Bondcomparethemarketuk.com

Address: International House 12 Constance St, London E16 2DQ
Tel: (020) 7183 0989
Website: www.bondcomparethemarketuk.com 

Rosewoods Wealth Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Email: [email protected]

Advance Wageday Loans / Wageday Loans Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 27 Old Gloucester Street, London, England, WC1N 3AX
Telephone: 02032895220

best2021investments.com<

Email: [email protected]
Website: best2021investments.com

Help 4 All Homes

Telephone: 08009750122, 07495915224
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.help4allhomes.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/help4allhomes

Alternative Assets Group

Address: International House, 12 Constance Street, London, E16 2DQ
Telephone: +44 (0)20 3190 8762
Email: [email protected]
Website: alternativeassetsuk.com

Cash Window / Cash Window Payday Loans

Address: 86 Old Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE
Telephone: 0203 289 5220
Email: [email protected][email protected]
Website: www.cashwindow.co.uk

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

