Finansa, Fortrade Limited and others added to FCA’s warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Finansa, Fortrade Limited, RFX Capital, Vera Loans, Nectar Loans, Lead Investment Leads Ltd Trading, Claim Circle, Commerce Wealth, Capital First Finance, Today Loans UK Ltd, Banor Capital, Best Bond Rates, Compare Best ISAs, QTrade, Alliance Bernstein, Charter Savings Bank, Dolce 500, Bondcomparethemarketuk.com, Rosewoods Wealth Management, Advance Wageday Loans, best2021investments.com<, Help 4 All Homes, Alternative Assets Group and Cash Window.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: