Bloomberg Tradebook charged for order routing misrepresentations

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against registered broker-dealer Bloomberg Tradebook LLC for material misrepresentations and omission of important facts about how the firm handled certain customer trade orders.

The SEC has found that Tradebook routed orders from customers who paid relatively low commission rates through an undisclosed arrangement, internally referred as the “Low Cost Router.” As per the arrangement, Tradebook allowed three unaffiliated broker-dealers to determine the execution venues to which certain customer “immediate-or-cancel” orders would be routed. Affected customers were not informed that instead of Tradebook, a considerable part of their orders will be routed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer.