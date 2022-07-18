US court imposes a $29 million penalty in a forex and binary options pool fraud case

The US court has granted the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)’s motion of default judgment against the operators of a forex and binary options pool fraud and. The court imposed a penalty of over $29 million in restitution and fines.

According to the CFTC, California based John D. Black operated the fraudulent scheme with his affiliated entities Financial Tree, Financial Solution Group, and New Money Advisors. The scheme was conducted with the help of other associates – Christopher Mancuso and Joseph Tufo, along with Colorado-based John P. Glenn and his law firm, The Law Firm of John Glenn, P.C.

The court order details that the scheme was operated from 15 June 2015 to 15 June 2020. During this period, the defendants fraudulently solicited pool participants to invest in the binary options and forex commodity pools. However, they misappropriated millions of those investments using them for personal use. They also used some of the money to make Ponzi payments to existing pool participants and published false statements to explain the lack of returns and promised profits.