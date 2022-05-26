SEC brings charges against EIA All Weather Alpha Fund I Partners in a $39 million fraud case

The Securities and Exchange Commission has brought fraud charges against EIA All Weather Alpha Fund I Partners LLC and its owner Andrew M. Middlebrooks, for allegedly engaging in a multi-year scheme that included the misappropriation and misuse of investors’ funds.

SEC has stopped the alleged ongoing fraud with a temporary restraining order against EIA and Middlebrooks and an asset freeze against the defendants and named relief defendants.

According to the regulator’s complaint, between mid-2017 and April 2022, EIA and Middlebrooks deceived investors in their hedge fund, EIA All Weather Alpha Fund I, LP. They repeatedly made false statements about the fund’s performance and total assets, provided falsified investor account statements, falsely stated that fund had an auditor and spread a fake audit opinion to investors.