Florida Dentist charged with securities frauds by SEC

The SEC has recently detailed a charge made against Edgar M. Radjabli and two of his entities on account of his involvement in three individual securities frauds. Radiabli is accused of producing incorrect statements to manipulate the outcome of the securities market. One of the frauds carried out by the former Florida dentist is reportedly to do with a token offering.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission revealed in its press release on Friday that Radjabli was the owner of Apis Capital Management LLC – an unregistered investment adviser company that allegedly carried out a fraudulent token offering of a coin named ‘Apis Tokens’. According to the SEC, this cryptocurrency acted as a tokenised representation of interests in Apis Capital’s prime investment fund. It was even found that Radjabli went as far as to publish his own press release, untruthfully claiming that his token offering had raised around $1.7 million.

The official complaint alleges that Radjabli also manipulated the market for the already established and publicly traded AI company, Veritone Inc. Back in 2018, the former dentist had made an announcement that was putting in an unwarranted cash tender offer to purchase Veritone Inc. for around $200 million. However, this was soon found to be a completely false statement considering Radjabli and his adviser firm did not have sufficient funds to ever go through with the transaction.