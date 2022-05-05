FCA warns that screen sharing scams are on the rise with £25 million already lost

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has issued a warning that screen sharing scams are increasing with 86% rise during the past year.

The regulator estimates that £25 million were lost between 1 January 2021 and 31 March 2022 with half of investors failing to catch the signs of the screen sharing scam.

In one such case a woman lost £48,000 to scammers who persuaded her to download a remote desktop software to secure an investment. The fraudsters used the software to access her banking details, her pension, and applied for loans on her behalf.

In other cases, investors clicked on bitcoin ad and received a call from individuals claiming to be financial advisers.