JP Morgan teams up with Taulia, unlocks trillions of liquidity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. wants to help blue-chip companies release trillions of dollars locked up in corporate supply chains globally through a new technology partnership.

The bank entered a partnership with working capital solutions platform Taulia Inc. to reorganize liquidity to smaller suppliers of large, investment-grade companies. Multinational firms will have the opportunity to pay suppliers sooner with their own cash, or count on JPMorgan’s balance sheet to keep money flowing through the network of providers.

The partnership has been in progress since last fall and now it comes at a good time. Global supply chains have been disrupted with the coronavirus global pandemic forcing governments to take extraordinary measures to shut down large and small businesses. The bank’s global head of trade, Stuart Roberts said that by using the Taulia network, JPMorgan will be able to assist smaller firms in accessing capital at a cheaper rate and faster than otherwise possible.