GSTechnologies Files Stablecoin Application For Admission to FCA’s Regulatory Sandbox

Fintech firm GSTechnologies Limited said Monday that it has filed its stablecoin application for admission to the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Regulatory Sandbox.

The Australia-based business, which is listed in London, submitted the application via its UK incorporated blockchain focussed business unit, GS Fintech Ltd, with legal advisory firm Pinsent Masons LLP providing guidance on the application process.

GSTechnologies operates across the blockchain payments and financial services industries. It has applied for admission to the UK Financial Conduct Authority Regulatory Sandbox, which allows companies to test “innovative propositions” in the market with real consumers and provides innovators, both new and experienced, with access to regulatory expertise.