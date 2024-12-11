FxPro Announces Digital Banking Product BankPro

FxPro Group announced Wednesday that it has launched BankPro, a private digital banking solution.

The financial services and trading firm explained in a press release that BankPro combines private banking services with advanced investment and trading capabilities, offering an all-in-one application tailored to individual and corporate financial needs.

The company added that it has leveraged its 25 years of expertise and $120 million in Tier 1 company capital.

BankPro is regulated by the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

FxPro adds that BankPro provides customers with access to over 24 currencies, allowing for international transactions at competitive exchange rates.

Furthermore, they state that clients can also access exclusive Visa Platinum cards and instant virtual cards.

BankPro is said to have flat-fee structures, “ensuring transparent and predictable costs,” according to the company.

This approach is said to be particularly advantageous for high-value transactions.

Given that BankPro integrates investment and trading capabilities, its platform provides access to over 2,100 stocks and ETFs, with customers also able to access real-time market data and trade over 200 derivatives.

BankPro also offers services for businesses, including multi-currency accounts, streamlined expense management tools, and advanced treasury management solutions.