Vise secures $65 million in series C funding round

New York-based fintech platform Vise has announced that it has secured around $65 million in its latest round of funding. The investment management platform, known for providing services to advisors, revealed that alongside already existing investors such as Sequoia Capital, the funding round was largely dominated by Ribbit Capital.

Micky Malka, the Managing Partner at Ribbit Capital, said:

Vise has the opportunity and potential to shape the future of investment management. We’re excited to partner with Samir and Runik and the entire Vise team as they work to empower financial advisors with the technology and tools they need,”

The platform in question uses artificial intelligence for its investment management division to facilitate its financial advisor clients. Since its inception around 5 years ago, Vise has experienced substantial growth, particularly since the end of December 2020 which saw the finalisation of its Series B funding round.