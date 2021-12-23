Kraken acquires infrastructure platform Staked

Steffy Bogdanova
December 23, 2021 12:07 pm

Kraken has revealed that it has acquired Staked, an infrastructure platform for crypto staking.

The crypto exchange noted that the acquisition complements its existing custodial staking offering. The deal will further assist Kraken’s clients to earn rewards on their crypto while holding complete control over their digital assets.

Jesse Powell, CEO and co-founder of Kraken

We are excited to add Staked to our portfolio of yield products, which has seen great uptake by a growing population of crypto investors. Staked is highly complementary to our existing staking business and will allow us to further strengthen our product offering through world-class infrastructure for clients who prefer to retain custody of their staked assets. We’re excited to welcome Staked’s clients to Kraken.

The announcement further detailed that through the deal, Kraken’s clients will have more options on how they choose to manage their funds when staking with Kraken.

Tim Ogilvie, CEO of Staked said:

Kraken’s acquisition of Staked represents an exciting new chapter for us. Kraken clearly shares our commitment to supporting proof-of-stake networks, having a security-first mindset, and unwavering focus on customer experience, which makes them an ideal partner.

Staked’s staking infrastructure will allows the crypto exchange to develop new staking products for its clients and expand the number of proof-of-stake networks supported on our platform.

Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
