Kraken acquires infrastructure platform Staked

Kraken has revealed that it has acquired Staked, an infrastructure platform for crypto staking.
The crypto exchange noted that the acquisition complements its existing custodial staking offering. The deal will further assist Kraken’s clients to earn rewards on their crypto while holding complete control over their digital assets.
Jesse Powell, CEO and co-founder of Kraken
We are excited to add Staked to our portfolio of yield products, which has seen great uptake by a growing population of crypto investors. Staked is highly complementary to our existing staking business and will allow us to further strengthen our product offering through world-class infrastructure for clients who prefer to retain custody of their staked assets. We’re excited to welcome Staked’s clients to Kraken.