Kraken discontinues crypto staking in US following a $30 million settlement with SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Kraken have reached a $30 million settlement. The US regulator charged Payward Ventures, Inc. and Payward Trading Ltd., both commonly known as Kraken for offering unregistered crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.

Kraken has agreed to immediately stop offering or selling securities through crypto asset staking services or staking programs.

Staking allows crypto asset holders to get rewards for locking or “staking” their crypto tokens with a blockchain validator. Investors are rewarded with new tokens in return but they lose control over their original cryptos take on risks associated with those platforms, with very little protection.