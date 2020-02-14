LeapRate
ICE Bond completes integration of BlackRockâ€™s Aladdin and opens access to Portfolio Auction functionality

Exchanges  News February 14, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova

Global exchanges operator and clearing houses, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) announced yesterday the completion of ICE Bonds integration with the investment operating system BlackRockâ€™s Aladdin. ICE now offers its customers access to ICE Bondsâ€™ Portfolio Auction functionality, an automated execution protocol for portfolio trading.

The new functionality allows investment managers to auction a portfolio of bonds on all-or-nothing basis to platform participants in a pre-defined period. The portfolio may include all buy, all sell bonds, or a combination. Two trading session formats are available at the Portfolio Auction – At-the-Market or At-the-Close with leverage of either ICE Data Servicesâ€™ Continuous Evaluated Pricing (CEP) or End-of-Day Evaluations. The addition Blackrockâ€™s Aladdin reduces operational risk and increases workflow efficiencies.

Marshall Nicholson, President of ICE Bonds, stated:

Marshall Nicholson

In the past, portfolio trading has largely been a manual process, with no standardization, which is time consuming for all participants. By bringing this protocol together with our ICE Data Servicesâ€™ Continuous Evaluated Prices, portfolio managers can execute as close as possible to NAV prices, significantly reducing tracking errors against benchmarks.

The addition of this auction protocol to ICE Bondsâ€™ existing RFQ and Central Order Book protocols will give traders a more efficient method to buy or sell a basket of bonds, which compliments the workflow of the ICE ETF Hub, our innovative, open architecture solution supporting the primary market for ETF trading.

