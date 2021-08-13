Eurex expands presence in Latin America with MSCI Brazil futures

European derivatives exchange Eurex will launch futures on the Latin American benchmark index MSCI Brazil, scheduled for 6 September. The move is a response to growing demand for investment and trading instruments focused on the Latin American region.

Deutsche Börse Group’s derivatives unit is has already established presence in Latin American market with futures on MSCI EM Latin America, as well as with country index futures for Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia.

Futures on MSCI Brazil will allow traders to directly hedge or gain exposure to the largest Latin American market. With the new tool they will be able to take advantage of efficiencies by centralizing MSCI derivatives in one exchange and clearing house, with respective operational, clearing and risk management benefits.