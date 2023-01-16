CME Group sees record 7.56 million SOFR futures and options contracts on 12 January

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) today announced hitting a record single-day volume of Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) futures and options contracts. The exchange revealed that the numbers reached 7.56 million contracts on 12 January with a record open interest (OI) of 35.7 million contracts.

CME Group noted that individually, SOFR futures traded 4,513,725 contracts in one day. SOFR options reached 3,044,742 contracts, along with a record OI of 26,258,989 contracts on 12 January.

Agha Mirza, CME Group Global’s Head of Rates and OTC Products commented:

Our SOFR futures and options complex continues to grow, and yesterday’s records in volume and open interest validate that SOFR is the most robust and well-designed U.S. dollar interest rate index available.