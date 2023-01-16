CME Group sees record 7.56 million SOFR futures and options contracts on 12 January

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) today announced hitting a record single-day volume of Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) futures and options contracts. The exchange revealed that the numbers reached 7.56 million contracts on 12 January with a record open interest (OI) of 35.7 million contracts.
CME Group noted that individually, SOFR futures traded 4,513,725 contracts in one day. SOFR options reached 3,044,742 contracts, along with a record OI of 26,258,989 contracts on 12 January.
Agha Mirza, CME Group Global’s Head of Rates and OTC Products commented:
Our SOFR futures and options complex continues to grow, and yesterday’s records in volume and open interest validate that SOFR is the most robust and well-designed U.S. dollar interest rate index available.
Looking ahead, we will continue to work with our clients worldwide in advancing SOFR futures and options among the world’s deepest and most reliable interest rate liquidity pools for risk management.