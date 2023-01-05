CME Group sees a 19% jump in ADV in 2022

US derivatives exchanges operator CME Group, released its market statistics for December, the fourth quarter and the year 2022.

The derivatives marketplace operator reported a record average daily volume (ADV) of 23.3 million contracts in 2022, up 19% from 2021. The ADV for the fourth quarter of last year rose 6% to 21.8 million contracts. December contracts reached 19.2 million, registering a 7% uptick.

Financial year 2022

CME Group announced that its equity index surged 39% in 2022. Interest rate and forex ADVs also jumped 18% and 24%, respectively.