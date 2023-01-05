CME Group sees a 19% jump in ADV in 2022

US derivatives exchanges operator CME Group, released its market statistics for December, the fourth quarter and the year 2022.
The derivatives marketplace operator reported a record average daily volume (ADV) of 23.3 million contracts in 2022, up 19% from 2021. The ADV for the fourth quarter of last year rose 6% to 21.8 million contracts. December contracts reached 19.2 million, registering a 7% uptick.
Financial year 2022
CME Group announced that its equity index surged 39% in 2022. Interest rate and forex ADVs also jumped 18% and 24%, respectively.
ADV outside the United States increased 15% to 6.3 million contracts, including 30% growth in Latin America, 27% in Asia, and 10% in EMEA.
Q4 and December 2022
During the fourth quarter of 2022, CME Group recorded Equity Index ADV increase of 26% and a forex ADV jump of 25%. Additionally, SOFR futures and options ADV hit a record number of 2,985,320 contracts.
Interest Rate ADV last months reached 7.9 million contracts, registering a 12%YoY increase. Foreign Exchange ADV jumped 20% on yearly basis to 1.0 million contracts.
In addition, the group reported 7 million contracts in Equity Index ADV, 3.8 million options contracts and 1.8 million energy contracts.
