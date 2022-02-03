CME Group sees 56% YoY Equity Index ADV surge in January 2022

CME Group has published its monthly trading figures for January 2022. The US derivatives exchanges operator registered a jump in the average daily volume (ADV), climbing 28% compared to the same period last year and reaching 24.6 million.

The numbers were also up 36.6% on monthly basis.

Equity Index ADV surged 56% YoY in January to 8.7 million contracts. The increase was driven by record Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 3,739,891 contracts. CME also noted that the micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV reached 1,773,105 contracts.

According to the monthly metrics, Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV reached 1,462,837 contracts and E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ADV – 270,420 contracts. E-mini S&P 500 options surged 104% on yearly basis to 1.3 million contracts.