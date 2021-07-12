CME Group reports international ADV of 5.1 million contracts in Q2 2021

The company noted that outside North America, these numbers were driven by global growth in Agricultural and Interest Rate products, which registered 30% and 40 % increase, respectively. Agricultural products hit record quarterly volumes in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The report details international average daily volume (ADV) reached 5.1 million contracts in Q2 2021. Compared to the same period last year, these figures show a 6% rise.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group revealed its financial results for Q2 of 2021.

William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group, said:

In the second quarter of this year, we saw strong interest across our international client base, especially in our Agricultural products which established record quarterly volumes. We are committed to continuing to provide a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace for clients to manage their risk around the clock and around the world.

EMEA ADV recorded 3.7 million contracts in Q2 2021, up 5% from Q2 2020. Asian Pasific results reached 1.2 million contracts with an 8% growth year-on-year. Latin America ADV registered 114,000 contracts in Q2 2021, up 5% from Q2 2020.

CME Group’s global ADV was 18.4 million contracts during the second quarter, up 5% from the same period last year. This was led by Interest Rate products, up 25%, and Agricultural products, up 24%.

Last month CME Group revealed that it has integrated the market data and order entry functionality of FX Link with Bloomberg Terminal.