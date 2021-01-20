BME launches AI-based Roboadviser Service

BME has developed a Roboadvisor service with Artificial Intelligence optimizing investments based on the investor’s preferences and knowledge and adhering to each firm’s business regulations.

The algorithm learns with each iteration, understanding the preferences and knowledge of each investor, thus generating optimal portfolios

The software will allow financial institutions to optimise their investment recommendation process individually for each investor and at any time

The service allows the system to understand each investor’s knowledge, financial situation and goals, as well as to take into account their preferences, risk aversion and recurrence, thus allowing the generation of optimal customized portfolios.

This new service will be available next month from Diaphanum, which, through its subsidiary IronIA, took part in the proof of concept and will integrate the software into its current investment management platform.

Berta Ares, Managing Director of BME Inntech, noted that this new development “is the result of BME’s commitment to innovation and digitalization as the main ways to add value to the financial industry”.

The AI-based Roboadvisor has been developed by BME’s Lab, from where new technologies and software solutions for the financial markets are explored. The solution is incorporated into BME Inntech’s catalogue of Wealth Management services, through its subsidiary Openfinance.

