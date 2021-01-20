BME launches AI-based Roboadviser Service

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
The service allows the system to understand each investor’s knowledge, financial situation and goals, as well as to take into account their preferences, risk aversion and recurrence, thus allowing the generation of optimal customized portfolios.
This new service will be available next month from Diaphanum, which, through its subsidiary IronIA, took part in the proof of concept and will integrate the software into its current investment management platform.
Berta Ares, Managing Director of BME Inntech, noted that this new development “is the result of BME’s commitment to innovation and digitalization as the main ways to add value to the financial industry”.
The AI-based Roboadvisor has been developed by BME’s Lab, from where new technologies and software solutions for the financial markets are explored. The solution is incorporated into BME Inntech’s catalogue of Wealth Management services, through its subsidiary Openfinance.