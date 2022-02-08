Aquis Technologies announces partnership with Investre

Aquis Technologies, the exchange software licensing business unit of Aquis Exchange PLC, has today revealed its partnership with neo-exchange, Investre.
Investre is building an exchange that allows retail customers to buy and sell values-driven investment funds. With the new exchange, they will be able to do that either directly from the asset manager on the primary market, or by trading with other users through an auction process on the secondary market.
Through the newly announced partnership, Aquis is providing the technology to power the secondary market through fully outsourced technology model. It consists of Aquis Matching Engine, Aquis Market Surveillance product, as well as ongoing operational support to the business.
According to the partnership agreement, this collaboration will last for three years. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.
Trading of tokenised funds
The partnership will enable trading of tokenised, actively managed funds, specifically UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) funds. The UCITS trading is planned to launch in 2022.
Founder and CEO of Investre Georges Bock explained:
Our vision is to have tokenised funds traded online and, one day, to trade 24/7. That means that retail customers will be able to buy actively managed funds when they want, at a known price, for the first time ever. This will significantly lower the cost of investing and reduce barriers to entry.
To make this happen, we need a best-in-class order matching system so that the trading can take place: this is where Aquis comes in. They’ve been providing trading systems to marketplaces for 8 years now and their technology is the perfect fit for our vision. We’re delighted to be moving forward with them as a key partner for the future of Investre, and the future of asset management.
Investre’s digital marketplace is built on the blockchain to allow assets to be fully tokenized in order to reduce costs and transactional fees.
Adrian Ip, Director of Aquis Technologies Sales at Aquis, commented:
We are delighted to have been chosen by Investre to power its new exchange. This is a great initiative for the funds market, and we are particularly proud to be producing the first EU-regulated totally cloud native exchange for retail investors. For too long the retail market has been cut out of the loop, but Investre’s blockchain approach is a great way to bring the end user directly into the market.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.