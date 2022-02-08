Aquis Technologies announces partnership with Investre

Aquis Technologies, the exchange software licensing business unit of Aquis Exchange PLC, has today revealed its partnership with neo-exchange, Investre.

Investre is building an exchange that allows retail customers to buy and sell values-driven investment funds. With the new exchange, they will be able to do that either directly from the asset manager on the primary market, or by trading with other users through an auction process on the secondary market.

Through the newly announced partnership, Aquis is providing the technology to power the secondary market through fully outsourced technology model. It consists of Aquis Matching Engine, Aquis Market Surveillance product, as well as ongoing operational support to the business.

According to the partnership agreement, this collaboration will last for three years. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.