2024’s first BIG IPO by healthcare provider BrightSpring

US Healthcare provider BrightSpring Health Services Incorporated (BTSG) has become the first big initial public offering (IPO) from the US in 2024, with its list of planned banks hitting Wall Street on 1 January 2024.

According to a Bloomberg report released in September of last year, BrightSpring, backed by investment management company KKR & Co. (KKR), originally hoped to garner $1bn in IPO, although this figure is now absent from the most recent filing from the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 2 January.

In 2023, the healthcare provider saw one of its worst years to date, with only $26bn in exchanges raised, a poor attempt to reach its 2021 record of $339bn, which outshone last year’s figure twelvefold.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

KKR bought BrightSpring in 2019, merging it with another US-based pharmaceutical provider, PharMerica Corp. (PMC) According to reports at the time, KKR hoped to unify both firms into one comprehensive and diversified platform which could provide clinical and non-clinical services. After the merger, KKR stated the conjoined efforts created revenue of approximately $4.5bn.

Once the IPO is complete, BrightSpring will be affiliated with the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (0LSZ) but will be controlled by KKR. Since October 2023, various healthcare payment companies have undergone serious data analysis, with whispers of many that are under review going public this year. Reddit Inc., the social news platform, is said to be reviewing an IPO as a potential move.