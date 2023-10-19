EE hopes to rebrand with new EE ID retail platform

EE, the largest mobile operator in Britain, today announced the launch of a new retail platform called EE ID. This forms part of the company’s new-era rebranding mission in its quest to become the most personal and customer-focused technology brand in the UK.

In the operator’s shift away from traditional telecommunications, the new platform hosts services and products for all UK customers. They can access these offerings via the EE App, the new EE ID, or the web. These will include gaming consoles, subscriptions and upgrades, tablets, and phones.

BT, the UK-based telecommunications tycoon that owns EE, competes with other operators such as Vodafone and Three. To date, EE has 25 million customers, and it seems the new connected products on the platform, including EE TV, a linear television service with live streams on Apple devices, and 1.6Gbps broadband, are working to gain even more clientele.

At the midday mark on Wednesday, BT shares were in the green by 1.6%. Experts said this brand-revamping effort is, in part, a response to the Vodafone-Three merger in June. Both these are owned and operated by CK Hutchinson. The chief executive officer (CEO) of EE, Marc Allera, said: