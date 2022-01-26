Sec charges former UBS financial adviser with stealing $5.8 million

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has brought up charges against German Nino, a former securities broker and investment adviser representative for UBS Financial Services Inc. for stealing $5.8 million from a long-standing client.

The regulator alleges that over a six-year period, Nino stole the funds from his client’s accounts. He used $4.2 million of the money on gifts for several women with whom he had romantic relationships.

He used a range of methods to hide his theft from his client. He created fake account statements, forged signatures, and even changed UBS’s records to prevent electronic notifications of wire transfers.