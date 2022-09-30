HK SFC charges thirteen people in a ramp-and-dump syndicate case

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in a join operation with the local police, has charged 13 suspects with various criminal offences in connection to a sophisticated ramp-and-dump syndicate.

Five of the defendants are charged with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to engage in a scheme aiming to defraud or deceive in transactions involving securities. Two of them face additional charges of money laundering along with eight others.

The “ramp-and-dump” scheme

According to today’s announcement by the Hong Kong regulator, the charges follow a joint investigation with the Police, while looking into a suspected “ramp-and-dump” stock investment schemes.