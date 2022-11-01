FCA prosecutes individuals involved in binary options scheme Bespoke Markets Group

The Financial Conduct Authority today revealed it has prosecuted five individuals for their involvement in an alleged investment fraud.

According to the regulator, between June 2016 and January 2020 these individuals ran a London based company called Bespoke Markets Group which allegedly defrauded £1.2 million from UK investors. Among the five individuals prosecuted by the FCA are Cameron Vickers, Raheel Mirza and Opeyemi Solaja (aka Opeyemi Olaja).

The UK watchdog further alleges that the invested money were not used to fund the binary options investments that were advertised but rather defendants’ lifestyles. Each of them was charged with offences under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and an offence of conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law.