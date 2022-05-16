CFTC makes charges against EminiFX and owner in a $59 million forex fraud scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has revealed its civil enforcement action against Eddy Alexandre and his company, EminiFX, Inc. The regulator charged them with fraudulent solicitation and misappropriation in scheme involving forex, commodity futures contracts, and cryptocurrencies.

According to CFTC’s complaint, the defendants solicited $59 million from hundreds of people to purportedly trade forex and cryptocurrencies, as well as futures and options, in an investment club. This scheme was conducted since last September 2021 to present.

The regulator found that EminiFX and Eddy Alexandre guaranteed customers returns of 5% per week. The company used only $9 million of customers’ funds to trade forex and crypto in an account in Alexandre’s name. He lost almost 70% of that amount (approximately $6.2 million) through unprofitable trading and fees.