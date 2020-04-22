David and Goliath bout taking shape as Ripple Labs sues YouTube/Google

It was about time. Social media platforms have been hiding for long enough behind a 25-yearold law meant to protect Internet startups from litigation over published content. It has long been rumored that the law, referred to as Section 230, was up for revision in Congress, but action has been slow. For now, Ripple Labs and its outspoken CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, intend to force the issue in the courts. According to Ripple, YouTube, a wholly owned subsidiary of Google, has dragged its feet far too long in policing obvious scam artists that impersonate Garlinghouse and defraud victims at will.

Consequently, Ripple and Garlinghouse have filed a complaint in San Francisco federal court, claiming that YouTube is guilty of “damaging their brand and reputations”. The court filings also demand that YouTube not be allowed to profit from such specified scams or to continue them, while at the same time asking for unspecified compensation.

Social media platforms have come under attack over the last few years, most notably Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg, for allowing nearly anything to go in their prolific advertising content. In this case, the issue does not involve politics, misinformation campaigns, or shady companies with get-rich schemes to profit from fear over the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest ruse employs the flagrant use of images of well-known executives to convince victims to fall for a giveaway scheme.