Europol’s Nils Andersen-Röed joins Binance to strengthen investigations and audit team

Binance has announced growing its Audit and Investigations team again with the addition of Nils Andersen-Röed from Europol where he was a specialist on the Dark Web team.

Andersen-Röed will conduct and lead internal and external investigations in order to identify bad actors that attempt to commit crimes on Binance’s platforms and to protect users’ funds, as well as proactively supporting law enforcement agencies with their investigations. His hire further strengthens the team of security specialists enruring Binance remains a secure crypto ecosystem.

Andersen-Röed spent almost three years in the Dark Web team of Europol. Prior to this, he served as the Project Leader of the Dark Web Unit of the Dutch National Police.