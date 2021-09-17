Europol’s Nils Andersen-Röed joins Binance to strengthen investigations and audit team

Binance has announced growing its Audit and Investigations team again with the addition of Nils Andersen-Röed from Europol where he was a specialist on the Dark Web team.
Andersen-Röed will conduct and lead internal and external investigations in order to identify bad actors that attempt to commit crimes on Binance’s platforms and to protect users’ funds, as well as proactively supporting law enforcement agencies with their investigations. His hire further strengthens the team of security specialists enruring Binance remains a secure crypto ecosystem.
Andersen-Röed spent almost three years in the Dark Web team of Europol. Prior to this, he served as the Project Leader of the Dark Web Unit of the Dutch National Police.
Before that he worked as the Project Leader of Operation Gravesac/Bayonet, coordinating the takeover and takedown of the dark web marketplaces Hansa Market and Alphabay. Andersen-Röed was instrumental in this global operation, during which a large amount of information about illicit trades was gathered and shared with other law enforcement agencies. These actions have led to many arrests around the world and contributed to cleaning up the crypto industry.
Nils Andersen-Röed commented:
After many years working in law enforcement I am excited to tackle new challenges in the Binance Audit and Investigations team. Over the years I have learned that simply arresting criminals isn’t enough to combat crime, you also need to take a broader look at the whole ecosystem in which they are operating. Criminals and other bad actors try to misuse crypto for illegal purposes, which can have an impact on innocent participants of the whole industry. At Binance I will be in a position to keep the platforms and users safe from these bad actors while assisting law enforcement agencies around the world with their investigations and secure prosecutions.
My goal is to make the cryptocurrency industry (and Binance specifically) a safer place. International collaboration between the industry and law enforcement agencies is key, criminals don’t care about borders. Increased collaboration between the public and private sector will also be beneficial when it comes to fighting crime and making this industry a safer place for everyone.
