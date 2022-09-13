Jessica Beckstead joins OANDA as Managing Director, North America, and CEO, US

Multi-asset trading services provider OANDA announced on Monday the appointment of Jessica Beckstead as Managing Director, North America, and CEO, US.

Based in New York, Beckstead will be responsible for driving the firm’s growth strategy throughout the US and Canada.

FX & CFDs industry with 18 years of experience, Beckstead joins OANDA from FXCM Inc, where she was Managing Director – Global Head of Sales & Customer Success. She has previously served as Managing Director of the US for FXCM and later moved to Australia to become CEO of FXCM Australia.

During her time with FXCM, Beckstead shaped and developed the firm’s commercial agenda and extended its market outreach, as well as geographical footprint.