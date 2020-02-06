Archax teams up with Polymath for security tokens listing

London-based institutional digital securities exchange Archax announced that it has teamed up with Polymath, the security token platform focused on issuance and management of regulated assets. Archax will now be able to support tokens on its exchange that are created using Polymath’s ST20 standard.

Digital securities, also known as security tokens, allow real-world assets, including equity, debt, funds, property, etc., to be tokenised using blockchain technology.

Graeme Moore, Head of Tokenization at Polymath, commented on the partnership:

At Polymath, partnership is part of our DNA. While we make it easy for firms to create and manage security tokens, we rely on the expertise of our partners for areas like secondary trading. We’re thrilled to work with Archax to provide security token issuers with an end-to-end solution for security token creation, management, distribution, and liquidity.

Graham Rodford, CEO of Archax, added:

We are building the first truly global and institutional digital securities exchange based out of London and are looking to list credible token projects from across the world. Partnerships with leading players like Polymath ensure we are integrated into the emerging tokenisation ecosystem and we look forward to working with them and their clients, providing a secondary trading venue for tokens created using their technology.

Archax plans to launch later this year and will focus on institutions and professional investors, as well as all types of digital securities globally. Its application to operate a multilateral trading facility (MTF) in London is in the final stages of being considered by the FCA.

