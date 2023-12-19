TerraUSD’s Founder Do Kwon’s Extradition Stopped on Judicial Error

Montenegro’s Court of Appeal has annulled a previous ruling that sanctioned the extradition of Do Kwon, the ex-CEO of Terra, to either the United States or South Korea. This development comes after Kwon was granted a chance to contest the decision, citing a procedural lapse.

As reported by Coindesk, based on court documents released on Tuesday, the judge handling the case did not provide Kwon an opportunity to express his views on the U.S. extradition request. This step is a compulsory procedure under the law.

Kwon’s legal team successfully appealed based on this error, resulting in the case being sent back to the Podgorica Basic Court for another hearing. This turn of events represents a significant shift in the ongoing legal challenges facing Kwon, who is currently detained in Montenegro on allegations of using forged documents.

The core of the matter lies in international demands for Kwon’s extradition following the downfall of his cryptocurrency enterprise, Terraform Labs, which occurred in May 2022.

This development in Do Kwon’s legal troubles surfaced after the Appeals Court in Montenegro overturned a prior judgment by the Podgorica High Court, which had initially green-lighted Kwon’s extradition.

This legal complexity extends across international borders, with both the United States and South Korea seeking Kwon’s extradition to face criminal charges related to the implosion of Terraform Labs.