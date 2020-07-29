LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Stellar lumens join the list of supported crypto on digital bank Revolut

Cryptocurrency July 29, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK- based digital banking service Revolut announced the addition of Stellar lumens (XLM) to its list of supported cryptocurrencies.

Customers of the fintech will now be able to trade and hold XLM on its platform.

The addition of the new cryptocurrency comes as a response to customer demand. The XLM currency is added to the list of six other cryptocurrencies on the platform bitcoin, ether, XRP and bitcoin cash.

Revolut adds Stellar lumens
Share via

Earlier in July, Revolut made an announcement that all its US customers with the exception of Tennessee-based ones, could buy, sell or hold bitcoin and ether. Revolut expanded its operation to the US in March.

The digital bank changed its terms so that as of 27 July the customers have legal control over the crypto they hold. The company will no longer be the “legal owner”, however users will still be able to only transfer the funds within the Revolut’s ecosystem.

Related News

arrow
X
Banque de France will build a central bank digital currency in partnership with Soc Gen, HSBC and si…CryptocurrencyThe conclusions and results from these experiments will directly contribute to the more global reflection conducted by the Eurosystem on the value of …

Stellar lumens join the list of supported crypto on digital bank Revolut

0
Send this to a friend