Stellar lumens join the list of supported crypto on digital bank Revolut

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Earlier in July, Revolut made an announcement that all its US customers with the exception of Tennessee-based ones, could buy, sell or hold bitcoin and ether. Revolut expanded its operation to the US in March.
The digital bank changed its terms so that as of 27 July the customers have legal control over the crypto they hold. The company will no longer be the “legal owner”, however users will still be able to only transfer the funds within the Revolut’s ecosystem.