Former Republican State Senator to be arrested for crypto scam

Texas federal judge, Pete Robert Pitman, issued arrest warrant against former senator and the leaders of an alleged cryptocurrency scam with Meta 1 coin. At the hearing on 21 April, the judge ordered the arrest of former GOP senator David Schmidt and cohort Robert Dunlap after they failed to appear in court. The proceedings were conducted over video conference in line with the Covid-19 preventive measures.

The third defendant, Nicole Bowdler, was not issued an arrest warrant but he is given a final opportunity to comply by 24 April.

In the ongoing Meta 1 coin crypto scam case, the SEC alleges that Schmidt assured investors the coins were backed with “$1 billion in fine art or $2 billion of gold holdings” without having any actual tokens. On March 16, the SEC froze the cryptocurrency’s assets and charged toe operators with fraud.