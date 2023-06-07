Robinhood to Assess Crypto Offerings Following Recent Binance, Coinbase News

According to a report by Bloomberg, Robinhood is assessing its cryptocurrency offerings in the wake of the US Securities and Exchange Commission cracking down on some digital asset trading platforms, including Binance, this week.

Robinhood’s legal chief, Dan Gallagher, reportedly told US Congress on Tuesday that the company is taking a look at its cryptocurrency offerings and is “actively reviewing” the SEC’s analysis in order to determine “what if any, actions to take.”

While brokerage Robinhood does offer cryptocurrency trading to its users, it is more widely known for its stock trading services and only lists 18 cryptocurrencies for users to trade. These include coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin.