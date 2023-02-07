Revolut to offer crypto staking in Europe and the UK

London-headquartered digital bank Revolut is introducing crypto staking for customers in the UK and in the European Economic Area (EEA).

According to AltFi, the new product is rolling out this week and it will allow customers to be earn additional revenue from crypto assets while the product is in ‘soft testing’ phase.

Revolut claims to have 25 million customers around the world. The neo-banking challenger first introduced cryptocurrencies to its offering in November 2017. Since then, crypto has become an important contributor to the bank’s revenue.