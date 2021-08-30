US court orders actor Steven Seagal to pay full crypto fine

The Securities and Exchange Commission won a judgement against Steven Seagal to pay his fine over an illegal promotion of initial coin offering (ICO) even though the actor relocated in Moscow.

US District Judge William Kuntz ordered the Hollywood actor and producer to pay his penalty in full, allowing the SEC to collect the remaining fines.

The US regulator settled the case with Seagal with a $330,000 monetary penalty in February 2020. SEC found that the 69-year-old actor failed to disclose $250,000 in cash and $750,000 worth of B2G tokens he was promised to promote the digital assets back in 2018.