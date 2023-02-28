SEC subpoenas Robinhood over crypto listings

Robinhood, a trading app and brokerage, disclosed in its annual financial filing on Monday that it had been subpoenaed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its cryptocurrency services.

The subpoena, which was received in December, shortly after bankruptcy filing of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, requested information on topics including cryptocurrency listings, custody of cryptocurrencies, and platform operations. Robinhood later stated in the filing that it facilitates customer trades for specific cryptocurrencies that have been evaluated according to its internal policies and procedures, and that the company believes are not subject to US federal and state securities laws.

The American commission-free broker also noted that legal action from the SEC could result in the company being forced to halt digital asset trades on its platform, as it is required to list potential risks to its business.