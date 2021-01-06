MAS strengthens regulation of crypto exchanges

Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expanding its regulatory framework and updating the Payment Services Act to keep up with changes to international standards and to better mitigate and reduce the money laundering and terrorism financing related to digital payment tokens.

Any entity that deals with the transmission, exchange or storage of Digital Payment Tockens (DPTs) – also known as cryptocurrencies – will now have to be licensed, MAS announced on Monday.

Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung, who is also a board member of MAS said during the second reading of the Payment Services (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday: