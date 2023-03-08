FCA goes after unregulated crypto ATM providers in London

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has recently cracked down on unregulated cryptocurrency automated teller machines (ATMs) in East London and Leeds. The FCA has warned the public against using these unregistered machines, as they may facilitate money laundering and other criminal activities.

According to the FCA, they have been investigating unregistered crypto ATM providers for several months and found that many of them do not have the necessary registration to operate legally. Cryptocurrency ATMs have grown in popularity over the years, with many individuals using them to buy and sell digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.