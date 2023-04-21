EU parliament votes to pass MiCA legislation

The European Union is introducing new regulations for cryptocurrencies with the Markets in Crypto-Assets, or MiCA, legislation, which aims to provide a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins in the bloc.

The new regulation was voted in the EU Parliament on Thursday in favour of the crypto licensing regime which aims to promote innovation while protecting investors and consumers.

The ambitions new regulatory framework will allow cryptocurrency service providers, including exchanges, wallet providers to offer regulated services in Europe and will require them to identify their customers to safeguard against money laundering.