CFTC slaps a $250K fine on bZeroX and its founders and charges successor Ooki DAO for offering off-exchange digital-asset trading

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Thursday that it has settle charges against bZeroX, LLC and its founders Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner for illegally offering retail commodity transactions in digital assets.

The US regulator further alleged that the company and its founders failed to adopt a customer identification program as part of a Bank Secrecy Act compliance program, as required of registered futures commission merchants (FCM).

The CFTC has imposed a civil monetary penalty a $250,000.

Simultaneously, the regulator has filed a federal civil enforcement action against Ooki DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization and successor to bZeroX. Ooki DAO operated the same software protocol as bZeroX and according to the CFTC, violating the same laws.

The bZx Protocol, designed and used and marketed by the respondents in CFTC’s complaint between June 2019 and August 2021. The blockchain-based software protocol functions like a trading platform, facilitating margined and leveraged retail commodity transactions.