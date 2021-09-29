CFTC fines Kraken $1.25 million for offering margined crypto products to US customers

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed charges against Payward Ventures, Inc, doing business as one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the US, Kraken, for illegally offering margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets, such as Bitcoin.

The US watchdog has settled the charges with the exchange by imposing a $1.25 million fine on Kraken and issuing a cease-and-desist order from further violations.

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the oldest and biggest crypto exchanges in the world. However, the company is not a registered futures commission merchant (FCM) and therefore is not allowed to offer margined products in the US.