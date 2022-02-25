BitMEX founders Arthur Hayes, Ben Delo plead guilty to defying AML rules

BitMEX founders plead guilty to defying AML rules, each to pay $10 million criminal fine

Founders of crypto exchange BitMEX Arthur Hayes, Ben Delo pled guilty to violations of the United States Bank Secrecy Act, US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday.

They were accused of failing to establish and implement anti-money laundering provisions in their operation of the crypto exchange.

Under the plea agreement, Hayes and Delo each agreed to pay $10 million criminal fine.