Coinbase secures regulatory approval in the Netherlands

Global crypto exchange Coinbase revealed on Thursday that it has gained approval from the Netherlands. According to the official announcement, the exchange is the first major crypto trading services provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank.
The new registration allows the Coinbase to offer crypto products and services to the Dutch market. The digital asset services provider has established a strong presence in Europe with hubs in Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Nana Murugesan, Vice President, International and Business Development at Coinbase, said:
As part of Coinbase’s ambition to be the world’s most trusted and secure crypto platform, we have taken strides to work collaboratively with government, policymakers and regulators to shape the future in a responsible way. Coinbase prides itself on being a compliance-led business. The Netherlands is a critical international market for crypto, and I am really excited for Coinbase to bring the potential of the crypto economy to the market here.
Coinbase noted that additional registrations or license applications are currently in progress in several major markets across Europe as the company is looking to expand its presence in the region. Earlier in July, the crypto exchange gained a license in Italy.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.