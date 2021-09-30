How Crypto Has Affected the Q2 Earnings of the Top Tech Companies

BTC and other cryptos are being used by a rising number of businesses throughout the globe for a variety of financial, logistical, and commercial uses. There seem to be unforeseen risks, like any new area, however, there are also plenty of advantages. Based on one prediction from mid-2020, over 2,300 US companies accept bitcoin. The adoption of cryptocurrency for business purposes brings with it a slew of benefits and drawbacks. Nonetheless, cryptocurrency has been embraced or used by big corporations such as Nvidia, Robinhood, PayPal, Tesla, and others. So how did cryptocurrency affect the second-quarter earnings of some of these major companies? That’s what we’ll find out today.

Robinhood Revenue Boost

Robinhood Markets, Inc., based in Menlo Park, California, is a US financial firm. They are notable for being the first to offer brokerage-free stock and ETF trades through a smartphone app that was launched in March 2015. Robinhood trading rose even during the 2020 sharemarket crisis. The market’s following surge was credited partly to Robinhood traders, although a study found that they had a minimal regular impact on large stocks. Robinhood revealed in May 2020 that it had acquired $280 million in venture capital. After three months, the firm declared a $200 million Series G investment from D1 Capital Partners, a major stakeholder.

Performance in Q2 of 2021

Robinhood released some fascinating numbers for the 2021 second quarter in its Q2 update. Digital assets accounted for around 52 percent of Robinhood’s transactional revenue, with Dogecoin accounting for 62 percent. The majority of Robinhood’s cryptocurrency earnings, valued at $145 million, comes from Dogecoin transactions, which represent 62 percent of the overall. The business generated $565 million in revenue in the Q2 of 2021, up 131 percent from the Q2 of 2020. In the Q2 of 2021, its crypto income increased by over 4500 percent, from $5 million to $233 million, as compared to how they were doing in 2020.

While the Robinhood app rose to prominence by offering no-commission crypto trading activities to a younger generation of clients, it has also reaped the benefits of the digital asset market boom. Using the app, clients may purchase and trade bitcoin, virtual currencies, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and LTC, among other cryptocurrencies. The Q2 of 2018 was unusually tumultuous for digital currencies. After a massive gain in 2020, the BTC price plummeted by over 40%. However, it has subsequently recovered much of that strength. In the meantime, Ethereum increased by around 18 percent, and the price of Dogecoin increased over four times. A flurry of tweets about Dogecoin by Tesla CEO and crypto fan Elon Musk accounted for a large part of the gain.